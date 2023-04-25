(WJHL) — Good evening Tri-Cities. Your Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a quiet overnight with a few passing clouds. Frost will be possible late and the low will be 39.

Frost Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning for Buchanan and Dickenson counties in Southwest Virginia as well as Leslie and Letcher counties in Eastern Kentucky.

A much more mild day is on tap for Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of an isolated shower is possible through the afternoon. The high will be 70. Wednesday evening we will hold onto mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 43.

Rain returns for our Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 69. Showers continue at times for our Thursday evening. The low will be 48.

Friday looks to be the wettest day of the week with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 72. Friday evening will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The low will be 48.

Saturday will be very mild under partly cloudy skies. The high will be 73. A few showers will be possible late evening. The rain chance is 30%. Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy. The low will be 43.

More rain returns for our Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 65. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The low will be 45.

Monday will be cooler with sunshine. The high will be 62. Monday night skies will be mostly clear. The low will be 42.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a passing shower. The will be 63.

Have a great night.