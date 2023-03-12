The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a cloudy and cool Sunday with drizzle at times through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 45.

Winter Weather Advisories continue for the mountains of North Carolina and southwest Virginia through this evening. Ice Storm Warnings continue for Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties in western North Carolina through 2 PM.

Sunday night showers start to taper off with a low of 34.

Mostly cloudy and cool on Monday with a high of 49.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 26.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some morning flurries in the higher elevations on Tuesday with a high of 45.

Skies start to clear as clouds push out Tuesday night with a low of 23.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Wednesday with chilly temperatures with a high of 53.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Wednesday night with a low of 30.

The sun and passing clouds continue Thursday with a high of 60.

Clouds increase through Friday with a high of 58. Showers start to roll into the region with a 40% chance of rain.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for next Saturday with a chance of flurries in the morning. The high will be 48.

Make it a great afternoon.