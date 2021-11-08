Cool and clear overnight – Very mild start to the week – Rain returns late Veterans Day

Good Monday evening! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind.



Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy late, with a high near 68. Showers developing late. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Rain chance 60%.



Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 50. South wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Rain chance 60%.



Friday: A few lingering showers early, otherwise partly cloudy, with a high near 61.



Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Rain chance 20%.



Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.



Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Rain chance 20%.



Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain across the Tri-Cites and snow showers in the mountains. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Precipitation chance 20%.



Monday: A slight chance of rain showers across the Tri-Cities and snow showers in the mountains. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Precipitation chance 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.