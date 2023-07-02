We have a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of seeing severe weather for the rest of the night tonight. As of right now, the main threats continue to be damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. As for the threat of a quick spin up tornado, the chances are very low but not zero especially for Eastern Kentucky Counties is still valid. This line is expected to last into early tomorrow morning right up until the morning commute. Thunderstorms are possible through tomorrow afternoon.

Storm Team 11 Weather calls for the possibility of severe weather through the overnight. Our region is in a Slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather, meaning that some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds as well as hail up to golf ball sized. As for the threat of a quick spin up tornado, the chances are very low but not zero especially for Eastern Kentucky Counties. This line is expected to move in at about 9-10PM and last through the overnight into tomorrow morning. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Through the majority of the day. It will be warm with a high of 86 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 40%. For those attending the Pepsi and Food City Fireworks at Freedom Hall, be prepared for some scattered storms leading up to the Fireworks Monday Night!

We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday for your July 4th holiday. The low Monday night will be 67 degrees with a high on Tuesday of 87 degrees. The chance of rain on Tuesday is 30%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The low Wednesday night will be 65 degrees. The high Thursday will be 88 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a low of 65 degrees and a high on Friday near 85 degrees. The chance of rain on Friday is 50%.

And for next Saturday, a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high of 87 degrees.

Have a great night and stay weather aware tonight!