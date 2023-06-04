The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and evening storms. The high will be 85 degrees. Overnight showers will continue at times, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 59 degrees. Patchy fog will develop late.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Monday with a high of 85 degrees. There will be a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and evening storms. Skies will gradually Monday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 81 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Much cooler weather is on the way into the middle of next week. Increased rain chances will come with the cooler weather as well.

Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be much cooler at 71 degrees. Scattered showers will continue at times Wednesday night. The low will be cooler at 51 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds for our Thursday afternoon with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be 74 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday evening. The low will be a cool 48 degrees.

Friday we will see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with a 20% isolated shower chance. The high will be 75 degrees. Thursday night skies will be mostly clear. The low will be a cool 50 degrees.

Next Saturday, the skies will see both sun and clouds. The high will be 78 degrees.

Have a great morning!