The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight tonight with a low of 35 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 68 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy late with a low of 46 degrees.

Friday clouds will thicken up and we will see a 60% chance of showers later in the evening, likely after sunset. The high will be mild at 65 degrees. Showers will remain likely overnight Friday with a low of 45 degrees.

Saturday there will be a 40% chance of showers through the day with gradual clearing of the clouds through the evening. The high will be much cooler at 54 degrees. Clear skies will be in place Saturday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Sunday will feature chilly sunshine with a high of 55 degrees. Skies stay clear and cold Sunday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Monday, we will stay cooler with partly cloudy skies and a high of 58 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of a few showers later in the evening. Monday night we will see a few showers moving in under cloudy skies. The low will be 40 degrees.

Another system moves into the region Tuesday bringing an 80% chance of widespread rain to the area. Keep this in mind if you will be traveling during Thanksgiving week. The high will be 53 degrees.

Next Wednesday looks like our first possible brush with winter weather. We will see a 60% chance of rain with even a few snow showers mixed in at times. The high will be 49 degrees.

Have a great night.