Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a few passing clouds to start this morning. Abundant afternoon sunshine will be in place with a high of 55 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 30 degrees. Some patchy fog development is possible late.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers later in the evening. The high will be 58 degrees. In addition, the wind machine will be picking up once again. Wind gusts could be up to 20 mph at times. Cloudy skies with breezy scattered showers are possible on Sunday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a 30% chance of showers and even a few mountain flurries. The best chance of seeing any flurries will be for the elevations around 5,000 feet. The high will be cold at 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Tuesday we will see clear skies with a cold high of 40 degrees. Tuesday night we will be clear and cold with a low of 23 degrees.

Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine and a cold high of 48 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cold. The low will be 28 degrees.

Thursday, we finish out the month of November with cooler temperatures and partly cloudy skies at times. The high will be 53 degrees. Thursday night we will see passing clouds with a low of 30 degrees.

Another weather system will move into the area next Friday with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 56 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.