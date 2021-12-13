Cold viewing for Geminids overnight – Low 60s for Tuesday – Umbrellas needed late week

Happy Monday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.
Thursday: A few showers late. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Rain chance 20%.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers mid-evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Rain chance 40%.
Friday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Rain chance 40%.
Friday Night: A few showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Rain chance 30%.
Saturday: Showers likely. High near 63. Rain chance 60%.
Saturday Night: Rain likely at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Rain chance 60%.
Sunday: A few showers possible. Partly cloudy, with a high near 51. Rain chance 30%.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Rain chance 40%.
Monday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Rain chance 40%.
Enjoy the rest of your evening.