Cold viewing for Geminids overnight – Low 60s for Tuesday – Umbrellas needed late week

Happy Monday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.



Thursday: A few showers late. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Rain chance 20%.



Thursday Night: Scattered showers mid-evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Rain chance 40%.



Friday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Rain chance 40%.



Friday Night: A few showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Rain chance 30%.



Saturday: Showers likely. High near 63. Rain chance 60%.



Saturday Night: Rain likely at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Rain chance 60%.



Sunday: A few showers possible. Partly cloudy, with a high near 51. Rain chance 30%.



Sunday Night: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Rain chance 40%.



Monday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Rain chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.