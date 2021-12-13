Cold viewing for Geminids overnight – Low 60s for Tuesday – Umbrellas needed late week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Monday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Thursday: A few showers late. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Rain chance 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers mid-evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Rain chance 40%.

Friday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Rain chance 40%.

Friday Night: A few showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Rain chance 30%.

Saturday: Showers likely. High near 63. Rain chance 60%.

Saturday Night: Rain likely at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Rain chance 60%.

Sunday: A few showers possible. Partly cloudy, with a high near 51. Rain chance 30%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Rain chance 40%.

Monday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Rain chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss