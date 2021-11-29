Cold temperatures expected overnight – Warmer tomorrow – Warm-up continues through the week

Good evening! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 58. Clouds increase through the day. Few showers are possible late especially for SW Virginia. Rain chance 20%.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Few showers are possible early for SW Virginia. Rain chance 20%.



Thursday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.



Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.



Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Scattered showers are possible late. Rain chance 30%.



Saturday Night: A few lingering showers, otherwise partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Rain chance 20%.



Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, with a high near 54. Rain chance 20%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers during the day possible. High near 51. Rain chance 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.