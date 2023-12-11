Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cold temperatures overnight with a low of 22 degrees under clear skies.

Tuesday we will see sunny skies with a chilly high of 49 degrees. We will see a few passing clouds at times Tuesday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 50 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cold with a low of 23 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a cool high of 52 degrees. Skies will stay clear Thursday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Friday will feature lots of sunshine with a mild high of 54 degrees. Friday night we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 28 degrees.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week under partly cloudy skies with a mild high of 57 degrees. Clouds will thicken Saturday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Sunday we will see cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 55 degrees.

Next Monday looks cloudy and wet with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 52 degrees.

Have a great night.