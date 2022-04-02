Good Saturday morning. We are looking at a cooler start to our Saturday with Freeze warnings in place till 9 am for many locations across the Tri-Cities area. Clouds and warmer temperatures will be on the increase through the afternoon with a high around 64. A few showers could be possible through the evening hours. Rain chance 20%.

Tonight we will start off with clouds and a few showers at least through the late evening and into the first part of our Sunday. The low tonight will be 38. Rain chance through late evening 20%. Gradual clearing will then occur behind the passage of a cold front into the early morning hours of our Sunday.

Sunday looks cooler with a high near 63 and breezy NW winds of 10-15 mph, especially through the first part of the day. The wind will start to relax through the afternoon with abundant sunshine in the forecast.

Sunday night will turn colder with a low around 35. Clouds will be on the increase late through the evening.

Monday we will see increasing clouds through the day with a high around 70.

Monday night the low will be around 44 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with rain moving in late in the day towards the evening with a rain chance of 70%. We could see a few showers before the main bulk of the rain arrives. The high will be 73.

Tuesday night showers stay likely with a low of 52.

Wednesday another dose of rain looks likely with a rain chance of 60%. The high will be 75 and the low will be 51.

Scattered showers stick around Thursday with a rain chance of 40%. The high will be cooler at 68 and the low will be much cooler at 32.

Friday we will see rain and snow showers through the day with a precipitation chance of around 40%. The high will be only around 46. Some light accumulation of snow could be possible. Stay tuned to the forecast for the latest.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.