The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly sunny skies this morning with a cold start. We will then see partly cloudy skies take over through the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 66 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a cold low of 37 degrees. Remember that Daylight Saving Time ends overnight. This means you need to set manual clocks back one hour before going to bed. Also, remember to change out all batteries in both your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies in the morning with lunchtime sunshine and a high of 67 degrees. It will be clear and cool Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees.

We will keep the streak of dry and mild weather with sunshine going into most of next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 71 degrees. Monday night we will see fair skies with a low of 46 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high of 73 degrees. Tuesday night will be clear with a low of 48 degrees.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a warm high of 76 degrees under sunny skies. Wednesday night will be clear and mild with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday we will see an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon. The high will be 73 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of showers later in the evening.

Next Friday will be our next best chance of rainfall. The chance of rain is 40% with mostly cloudy skies and a cooler high of 63 degrees.

Have a great morning!