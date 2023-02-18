Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.



Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid-30s. Light winds.



Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.



Washingtons Birthday: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.



Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.



Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.



Thursday: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Make it a great morning!