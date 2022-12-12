Good evening everyone. Here is a look at your updated Storm Team 11 forecast.
Tonight: Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with a low of 29 Light winds.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny early, with increasing clouds through the afternoon. High 56. Light winds.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Low 36. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
Wednesday: Showers likely. High 51. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Wednesday Night: Showers. Low 44. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 90 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. High 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 34.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High 48.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with a low of 29.
Saturday: A few snow flurries could be possible across the mountains. Partly cloudy. High 42. Chance of snow 20 percent.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with a low of 25.
Sunday: A few snow flurries could be possible across the mountains. Partly cloudy. High 40. Chance of snow 20 percent.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with a low of 22.
Monday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain/snow showers in the afternoon. High 44. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Stay tuned to the forecast, and have a great rest of your Monday.