Good evening everyone. Here is a look at your updated Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with a low of 29 Light winds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early, with increasing clouds through the afternoon. High 56. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Low 36. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Wednesday: Showers likely. High 51. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low 44. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 90 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. High 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 34.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High 48.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with a low of 29.

Saturday: A few snow flurries could be possible across the mountains. Partly cloudy. High 42. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with a low of 25.

Sunday: A few snow flurries could be possible across the mountains. Partly cloudy. High 40. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with a low of 22.

Monday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain/snow showers in the afternoon. High 44. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Stay tuned to the forecast, and have a great rest of your Monday.