Cold overnight – Warmer start to the workweek – Rain returns late week

Happy Sunday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 26. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.



Thursday: Increasing clouds through the day, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Rain chance 30%.



Friday: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Rain chance 30%.



Friday Night: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Rain chance 40%.



Saturday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Rain chance 40%.



Saturday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Rain chance 30%.



Sunday: A few showers otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 50. Rain chance 30%.

Have a great rest of your evening.