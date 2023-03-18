Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 10 mph or less in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Monday: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s.

Friday: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.