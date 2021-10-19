Cold frosty morning for our Tuesday – Mild mid-week – Rain Returns late this week

Forecast

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. 

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. 

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph. 

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. 

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind. 

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. 

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. 

Friday: Showers lingering into our Friday, otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. 

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. 

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Few Clouds, with a low around 47.

Monday: Scattered showers possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of rain 30%.

