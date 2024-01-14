The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a cold and breezy start to our Sunday. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph at times this morning mainly across southwest Virginia. The high will be 35 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Keep in mind that when the wind blows, it will feel much colder.

Tonight, we will see clouds on the increase with snow showers developing late ahead of the approaching system. The low will be degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of snow. The high will be 32 degrees. Snow will be likely Monday night into Tuesday with a low of 25 degrees and a high on Tuesday near 29 degrees with a 40% chance of snow.

Winter weather alerts will be going into effect tomorrow morning and last into Tuesday. Most of northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia are under a winter storm warning, except for Buchanan and Dickenson counties which are under a winter storm watch. This watch will likely become a warning tonight. Eastern Kentucky, western North Carolina, and Smyth, Grayson, and Tazewell counties in southwest Virginia are under a winter weather advisory. See the map below for details.

Winter weather alerts for our viewing area

Snow will start early in the morning, most likely overcoming the dry air and reaching the ground around sunrise. Snow will then continue to fall moderately at times through the morning. Warmer and drier air then starts to fight its way into the area from the south transitioning snow to rain and eventually drying out southeastern portions of our viewing area into the evening. Snow will then pick back up late Monday night into Tuesday morning before it tapers Tuesday afternoon.

Pre-dawn Monday morning

Monday afternoon

Monday evening

Monday late evening

Pre-dawn Tuesday morning

Snowfall amounts will vary greatly from southeast to northwest across the area. Keep in mind that any shift in the track of the system will have significant effects on the snow totals from this system. With that being said, here are our current thoughts on totals.

Western North Carolina will generally see an inch or less. Most of the Tri-Cities could see around 1-3 inches of snow by the end of the event. Areas to the west of the I-81 corridor could see 2-5 inches, with up to 4 inches expected across the Cumberland mountains of northeast Kentucky. You will want to stay updated on the forecast as it could change. Do not be surprised to see totals increase as we get closer to the onset of the snow as our guidance has been trending upwards with amounts.

Snow begins to taper off in the mountains Tuesday night as skies clear. Arctic air will also move into the area, sending overnight lows Tuesday night down to single digits with a low of around 6 degrees.

Sunny skies and frigid temperatures are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 26 degrees and a low of 10 degrees Wednesday night.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 38 degrees. Skies will clear once again Thursday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Friday we will see another winter storm move into the region. There will be a 60% chance of snow throughout the day. Additional snowfall accumulation will be possible. It will also be cold with a high of 34 degrees.

Next Saturday another blast of Arctic air will move in keeping our high around 22 degrees with a 30% chance of mountain snow showers.

Stay safe and warm out there this morning.