The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with scattered showers. The low will be 60 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with windy conditions on Saturday. The high will be much cooler at 60 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with the possibility of patchy frost. The low will be 36 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a chilly high of 58 degrees.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with patchy frost possible. The low will be 37 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Monday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 65 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 69 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 49 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 77 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the area Thursday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 68 degrees.

Have a great weekend!