Cloudy with rain tonight – Sunny skies return with mild temperatures Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and rain tonight with an 80% chance of rain. The low will be near 45 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high near 63 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the 50’s through the afternoon.

We could see a few clouds late Friday night into the predawn hours of Saturday with a slight chance for some light rain in the lower elevations and a little wintry mix in the higher elevations especially across our northern counties of southwest Virginia. The low will be 36 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with cold temperatures. The high will be near 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 33 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 48 degrees.

We will see a weak weather system move into the area Sunday night and early Monday morning which could bring a chance of rain and possibly a wintery mix to the area. The low will be near 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 45 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 29 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees.

We may see a few clouds Tuesday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to partly cloudy skies with a high of 63 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 40 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with an increase in clouds late. The high will be near 64 degrees.

