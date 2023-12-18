The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40% chance of snow. The low will be near 22 degrees.

Snow accumulations will be greatest across the highest elevations above 3,000 feet. One to three inches of snow will be possible across parts of southwest Virginia from Wise County into Dickenson and Buchanan counties east to Russell, Grayson, Smyth and Wythe counties.

Snowfall across east Tennessee will range from a light dusting to less than a ½ inch if that for parts of the Tri-Cities. The mountain counties of Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and Greene could see one to maybe as much as three inches of snow in the highest peaks above 3,500 feet. The mountains of North Carolina could also pick up one to three inches in the highest elevations.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a chance of snow showers in the highest elevations.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a high of 37 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 15 degrees.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a high of 47 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a high of 52 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 56 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday, Christmas Eve, with a mild high of 59.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday and Christmas Day with a 50% chance of rain Christmas Day. The low Sunday night will be 38 with a high on Christmas day of 58 degrees.

Have a great night.