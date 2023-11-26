Scattered showers through the rest of the evening and through the overnight. Late tonight and early tomorrow, winds will pick up bringing cold air into the region. A few flurries are possible in the higher elevations leading to a trace amount of snow at most. With the cold temperatures to start off the work week, the gusty winds will make temperatures feel even colder.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers continuing for the rest of the evening and through the overnight. The low will be 35 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.

Monday will be cloudy to start as showers start to taper off through the morning. With cold air moving into the region, there is a chance for the East Tennessee, North Carolina and Southwest Virginia Highlands to see a few flurries very early Monday morning leading to a trace of snow at most. Skies will clear across the region through the afternoon. The high will be chilly at 44 degrees.

We will see mainly clear skies Monday night with a cold low of 22 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy, but very chilly with a high of 40 degrees.

Clear skies are on tap for Tuesday night with breezy conditions and a cold low of 20 degrees.

Passing clouds are forecast for Wednesday with a cool high of 48 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear with a cold with a low of 25 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a cool high of 52 degrees.

Passing clouds are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 30 degrees.

On Friday, partly cloudy skies are forecast for the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers move back into the region Friday evening with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees.

Showers taper off Friday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Skies will clear on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 56 degrees.

And for next Sunday, mostly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered showers moving in through the afternoon. There will be a 50% chance of rain with a high of 57 degrees.

Have a great night and a great start to the workweek.