The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm. The chance of rain is 30%. The low will be 62 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 30% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 60 degrees.

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

We may see a shower Thursday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with a high of 82 degrees. The rain chance Saturday will be 50%.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms on both days. The high will be near 79 degrees both days with low temperatures in the middle 60s.