The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a slight chance of a morning shower. The high will be comfortable at 82 degrees.

Look for passing clouds tomorrow night with a low of 59 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a high of 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and mild with a high of 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 85 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warm with a high of 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with a low of 63 and a high on Tuesday near 90 degrees.

Have a great night!