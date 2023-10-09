The Storm Team 11 calls for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers tonight. The low will be 43 degrees. The chance of rain is 30% through the evening.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with warmer temperatures. The high will be near 70 degrees.

Temperatures will stay in the low to middle 60s in the higher elevations.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday afternoon with a high of 68 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a mild high of 77 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Skies will become cloudy Friday afternoon with a 30% chance of rain through the late afternoon. The high will be mild at 73 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 66 degrees.

We will keep a few showers in the area Saturday night and Sunday. The chance of rain will be 30%. The low Saturday night will be 49 with a high on Sunday near 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers possible. The low will be 40 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 60 degrees.

Have a great night!