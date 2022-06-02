The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls mostly cloudy skies overnight with a few scattered showers. The low will be 60 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 78 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of a few afternoon and early evening showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great night!