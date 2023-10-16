The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with scattered showers Monday evening. The low will be 42 degrees overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with afternoon clearing. The high will be 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 66 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 68 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of rain by the afternoon and evening. The high on Friday will be 60 degrees.

Showers are likely Friday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 60 degrees.

Clearing skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday with a low of 40 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 68 degrees.

Have a great night!