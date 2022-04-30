Good Saturday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 pm and 2 am, then showers likely after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers between 8 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.