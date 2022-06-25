Good Saturday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast,

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.