Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

