The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and windy conditions Friday night along with a 40% chance of rain.   

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a high of 64 degrees.  Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 42 degrees. 

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high of 62 degrees. 

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 36 degrees.  Frost will be likely across the region Monday morning. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 68 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 39 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 72 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 43 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 74 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 48 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 75 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild with a high of 75 degrees.

Have a great night!