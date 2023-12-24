The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy and windy conditions as Santa comes to town Christmas Eve night. High Wind Watch is in effect for the Northeast Tennessee Mountains from 9PM tonight until 4AM Tuesday. Winds can reach 25-40 mph sustained and gusts could reach 70 mph. The low Christmas Eve will be 44 degrees.

Santa will not only be bringing presents to the children across our region, but also widespread rain and gusty winds. Christmas Day will start off with mostly cloudy skies as rain moves in through the region in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Rain will continue through the evening. Temperatures will be mild at 60 degrees with a 70% chance of rain.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas night as showers continue, and winds remain gusty. The low will be 46 degrees with a 50% chance of rain.

On Tuesday, winds will finally start to calm down. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 61 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night as showers continue with a low of 45 degrees. There will be a 50% chance of rain.

We will see mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on tap for your Wednesday. There will be a 40% chance of rain with a high of 56 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and cool temperatures. The low will be 38 degrees.

Much cooler temperatures are forecast for Thursday with a high of 44 degrees and a 30% chance of scattered showers.

Cold temperatures are on tap for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees. Any lingering showers could change over into a wintry mix and snow.

The cold temperatures continue on Friday with a with a high of 40 degrees and a 50% chance of snow showers across the region.

Saturday we will continue to see some lingering snow showers across the region with mostly sunny skies and a cool high of 42 degrees.

And for New Year’s Eve Day next Sunday, Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures are forecast with a high of 44 degrees.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!