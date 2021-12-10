Cloudy and mild overnight – Brezzy and stormy Saturday – Much cooler on Sunday

Happy Friday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.



Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm likely through the afternoon. High near 69. Breezy, with a south wind of 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Rain chance 100%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers through mid-evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.



Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.



Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind.



Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.



Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers developing late, with a low around 47 Rain chance 20%.



Friday: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 62. Rain chance 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your Friday evening.