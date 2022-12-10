Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your week ahead.

Today: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-40s. Light winds.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wednesday: Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.