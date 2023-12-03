Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy and drizzly conditions through the early morning. We will likely see sunshine late through the afternoon. The chance of rain will be 30% early in the morning. The high will be 64 degrees.

Sunday night we will see a few passing clouds with a low of 34 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and chilly with a 30% chance of cold rain. The high will be 49 degrees. Monday night will be cloudy and cold with a low of 34 degrees.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 50 degrees. Cloudy skies will stick around into Tuesday night with a cold low of 32 degrees.

Wednesday will be cold, and we will see a 40% chance of a wintry mix. Right now, it looks like we will see a cold rain/ snow mix transition over to light snow showers later. I think the best chance of accumulation will be across the northwest-facing mountain slopes. The high will be 43 degrees. Wednesday night will be cold and cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle possible for some through early Thursday morning. The low will be 25 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy as we get rid of the clouds through the afternoon. The high will be 48 degrees. We will see passing clouds Thursday night with a low of 31 degrees.

Friday looks cool with partly cloudy skies. The high will be 57 degrees.

Next Saturday we could see the potential for a very potent storm system to move into the Tri-Cities bringing the potential for impactful weather. We will keep the chance of rain this far out limited to 20%.

Have a great morning.