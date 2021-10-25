Cloudy and cooler overnight – Mostly cloudy Tuesday – Sunshine returns Wednesday

Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast for your Monday evening:

Tonight: A chance of showers before 1 am, then a slight chance of showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain chance 30%.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of drizzle before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers, mainly after 11 am. High near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 46. Rain chance 90%.

Friday: Showers. High near 56. Rain chance 80%.

Friday Night: Showers. Low around 46. Rain chance 80%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Rain chance 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Rain chance 60%.

Halloween: Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Halloween Night: Partly cloudy, with a low of 43.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 62.

Have a great evening!