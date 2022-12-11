Good afternoon everyone! Here is a look at your week ahead.

Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower to mid-30s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Rain in the morning then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers are likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.