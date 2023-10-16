Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers. The high will be only 50 degrees. We will see mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight. The low will be 42 degrees.

Tuesday we will start to dry out under partly cloudy skies with a high of 59 degrees. Tuesday night we will see fair skies with a cold low of 39 degrees. We will experience a slight warmup Wednesday into Thursday along with sunshine.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 68 degrees. Expect fair skies Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 70 degrees. Thursday night clouds will be on the increase across the region. The low will be 47 degrees. Rain returns to the area

Friday with another storm system moving into the region. The chance of rain will be 70% with a high of 64 degrees. Friday night we will see showers at times with a low of 45 degrees.

Saturday we will see a 20% chance of a few showers into the afternoon with clearing skies. The high will be 62 degrees.

Next Sunday, we will see a 30% chance of a few showers in the evening under partly cloudy skies. The high will be 59 degrees.

