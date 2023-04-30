Our Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a cloudy, cooler and breezy Sunday. A second round of showers will be possible this evening. The rain chance is 50%. West wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. The high will be 66 degrees.

Showers taper off Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Strong winds continue into Monday under mostly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of a few showers is possible. The high will be cooler at 56 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Monday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 58 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are forecast on Tuesday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 60 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are on tap for Wednesday night with a chilly low of 37 degrees.

Warmer temperatures and sunshine are ahead for Thursday. The high will be 68 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy and cool. The low will be 40.

Friday expect mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain and a high of 70 degrees.

Next Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 73.

Have a great last day of April.