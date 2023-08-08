The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few spotty showers. The low will be near 62 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times overnight. The low will be near 67 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with scattered showers possible. The low will be 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower. The high will be 82 degrees.