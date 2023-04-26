Good evening Tri-Cities. Your Storm Team 11 forecast calls for scattered light showers to come to an end as we move into the later evening hours. Otherwise, we will hold onto mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 43.

Rain returns for our Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered afternoon showers. The high will be 68. Showers continue at times for our Thursday evening. The low will be 50.

Friday looks to be the wettest day of the week with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 72. Friday evening will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The low will be 49.

Saturday will be very mild under partly cloudy skies. The high will be 73. A few showers will be possible late evening. The rain chance is 20%. Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy. The low will be 48.

More rain returns for our Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 69. Scattered showers conitnue through our Sunday evening. The low will be 42.

Monday will be cooler with sunshine. The high will be 60. Monday night skies will be mostly clear. The low will be 40.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a passing shower. The high will be 62. Tuesday night will be quiet. The low will be 44.

Wednesday we recover the temperatures a bit with a mix of sun and clouds.

The high will be 68. Have a great night.