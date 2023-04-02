Today: Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or less.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Thursday: Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.