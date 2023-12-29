The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a cold start to our Friday. The afternoon will stay cold with a 30% chance of snow showers late evening. The high will be 39 degrees.

Scattered snow showers are on tap for Friday night with a cold low of 30 degrees.

Saturday we will see a 60% chance of snow showers across the region with mostly cloudy skies and a cold high of 38 degrees.

Snow totals will be mainly in the higher elevations (above 3,200 feet) with about 1-2 inches of snow possible across the mountain ridges of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. About 1-2 inches of snow is possible across the mountains of northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina. Elevations above 5,000 ft could see isolated amounts of 3+ inches. The foothills of the mountains could see a dusting of snow mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces.

New Year’s Eve will be mostly sunny with chilly temperatures. The high will be 48 degrees. A 20% chance of a few flurries Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for New Year’s Eve as we ring in the new year with a low of 30 degrees.

New Year’s Day will be cooler with a high of 42 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of evening snow showers across the mountains as we head through Monday night. The low Monday night will be 25 degrees.

Some lingering mountain flurries could be possible through early Tuesday morning. The rest of the day we will see a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 44 degrees. Mainly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Wednesday will be dry for most of the day with a 30% chance of a wintry mix moving in through the late evening hours. The high will be 48 degrees.

Next Thursday morning could be a mess potentially with a 50% chance of a wintry mix possible through the early morning hours. The system should start to pull out by the afternoon. The high will be 45 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Friday morning.