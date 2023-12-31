The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a cloudy and cold start to our New Year’s Eve. Clouds will clear through the afternoon with a few passing clouds at times. The high will be mild at 50 degrees.

There will be a 20% chance of passing rain or snow showers towards the evening hours. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap overnight as we ring in the new year with a low of 30 degrees.

New Year’s Day will be cloudy and cold with a high of 36 degrees. There will be a 30% chance of snow showers through the early afternoon from a fast-moving clipper system. The low Monday night will be 25 degrees with flurries at times.

Snowfall accumulation from this event will be minimal with most mountain locations receiving less than 0.5″ of new snow. The best chance of seeing 1″ of snow will be across the higher elevations of southwest Virginia.

Some lingering mountain flurries could be possible through early Tuesday morning. We will see a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. The high will be 43 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees. We will hold onto clouds as we head into Wednesday evening with a low of 30 degrees. Snow showers across the mountains will be possible later.

Thursday morning could potentially be a mess with a 40% chance of snow showers mainly across the mountains as the lower elevations will dry out quickly. The system should start to pull out by the afternoon leaving us with clouds. The high will be 39 degrees. Thursday night we will clear out with a low of 20 degrees.

Friday will be sunny but chilly with a high of 43 degrees.

Another system will move into the region as we head into next Saturday with a 60% chance of a wintry mix.

Have a happy and healthy new year!