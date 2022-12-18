Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your upcoming holiday week.

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. High 38. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear, very cold with a low of 18. Light winds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 43. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with a low of 25. Light winds.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 48. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with a low of 28.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 49. A few showers late. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Low 33.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. High 51. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Thursday Night: Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Colder with a low of 20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the morning. Much colder with a high of 33. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values around 8 below zero.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Colder with a low around 6. Wind chill values around 18 below zero.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Cold with a high of 25. Wind chill values around 19 below zero.

Enjoy the rest of the morning and stay warm out there!