The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the overnight with a low of 35 degrees.

Clouds stick around for early Sunday, but skies will clear through the late morning. Cool temperatures will be sticking around as well with a high of 58 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are on tap for Sunday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 61 degrees as temperatures start to warm back up to seasonable.

Monday night will be clear and chilly with a low of 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday with a high of 64 degrees.

We will continue to see mainly clear skies through Tuesday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 59 degrees.

Clouds will start to push back into the region Wednesday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high of 64 degrees.

Friday will also be mostly cloudy with a high of 65 degrees. Showers will make their way back into the region Friday evening with a 40% chance of rain. Rain will continue through Friday night.

And for next Saturday, showers will taper off through Saturday morning with a 20% chance of rain. Skies will clear through the day with a high of 57 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend.

And Happy Veterans Day to all who have served and continue to serve. Thank you for your service.