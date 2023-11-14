The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clouds on the increase through the rest of this afternoon and evening. Overcast conditions will remain overnight with a low of 30 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 63 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 68 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy late with a low of 46 degrees.

Friday clouds will thicken up and we will see a 60% chance of showers later in the evening, likely after sunset. The high will be mild at 65 degrees. Showers will remain likely overnight Friday with a low of 46 degrees.

Saturday there will be a 40% chance of showers through the early afternoon with gradual clearing of the clouds through the evening. The high will be much cooler at 55 degrees. Clear skies will be in place Saturday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Sunday will feature chilly sunshine with a high of 58 degrees. Skies stay clear and cold Sunday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Monday, we stay cooler with sunshine and a high of 56 degrees.

Another system moves into the region Tuesday bringing a 50% chance of widespread rain to the area. Keep this in mind if you will be traveling for Thanksgiving. The high will be 54 degrees.