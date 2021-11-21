Clouds this afternoon with rain late – Showers overnight – Cooler conditions to start the workweek

Happy Sunday. Here is a look at your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Showers will be entering across the region after sunset. Rain chance 70%.

Tonight: Showers likely at times overnight. Low around 40. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Rain chance 70%.



Monday: Some light showers are possible early on as the system rapidly starts to exit. Mountain snow showers and flurries are possible as well. Partly cloudy, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 20%.



Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.



Thanksgiving Day: Clouds increase through the afternoon, with a high near 56. Showers late. Rain chance 20%.



Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Rain chance 40%.



Friday: Mountain snow showers early on. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Snow chance 30%.



Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.



Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday morning!