Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies for the rest of this evening. In addition, we will see a 60% chance of scattered showers and t-storms overnight. The low will be 68 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A break in the activity is expected late overnight with more showers and t-storms in the forecast for our Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Localized heavy rainfall is possible which could lead to scattered instances of flash flooding in low-lying areas. The high will be 78 degrees with a rain chance of 70%. Showers and storms will continue through the early evening hours with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the evening. The low will be 65 degrees.

Tropical moisture from the remnants of Idalia will keep clouds in the forecast for Wednesday. The high will be 79 degrees. The greatest impacts from the tropical system will likely stay to our east thanks to the cold front that moves through our region Tuesday.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a cooler low of 60 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 78 degrees. Thursday night expect fair skies with a low of 57 degrees.

Friday we will see abundant sunshine with a high of 80 degrees. Friday night will be mostly clear with a low of 58 degrees.

Labor Day weekend looks very nice with partly cloudy skies expected on both days. The high on Saturday will be 82 degrees while the high on Sunday will be 84 degrees.

Next Monday we will see mostly sunny skies. The high will be 85 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon and evening.