(WJHL)– Your Storm Team 11 forecast calls for increasing clouds this evening with a low of 55.

Wednesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20 percent chance of a stray shower or storm late evening. The high will be 84.

Wednesday evening we will see scattered showers and storms move into the area late. Some initial storms could be strong to severe as the line of storms moves in. The low will be 59.

The main threat would be damaging wind, locally heavy rainfall, and hail.

We will see a 70 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the morning and afternoon on Thursday. The high will be 74. Thursday evening we could see a few lingering showers. The low will be 46.

Friday we will see a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 60. Scattered showers will continue Friday evening. the low will be 45.

Saturday we will see a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 63. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. The low will be 39.

Easter Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20 percent chance of a stray shower. The high will be 66. Sunday evening we will see partly cloudy skies. The low will be 39.

Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 69. Monday night we will be mostly clear skies. The low will be 40.

Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies. The high will be mild at 75.

Have a great evening!